Reacting to the CJ McCollum Trade, Wondering Whether James Harden Will Be Dealt, and Watching Myles Turner Shoot His Shot



Trade week is here for the NBA, and Verno and KOC discuss the most recent transaction between the Blazers and Pelicans (02:01). CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell are off to New Orleans, while Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, two other players, and draft picks are heading to Portland. The guys take a look at the trade from both sides and debate the type of move this was for each franchise (15:25). They next debate whether James Harden will get traded from the Nets (27:56). KOC believes that Julius Randle is trying to do too much for the Knicks and suggests a minor move that could possibly help (43:09). The Raptors are winners of six straight, and the guys discuss how their depth has led to a successful season (56:48). Lastly, KOC reviews the latest viral video involving Myles Turner on TikTok (57:55).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts