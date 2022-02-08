 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reacting to the CJ McCollum Trade, Wondering Whether James Harden Will Be Dealt, and Watching Myles Turner Shoot His Shot

KOC and Verno discuss trade deadline news

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images


Trade week is here for the NBA, and Verno and KOC discuss the most recent transaction between the Blazers and Pelicans (02:01). CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell are off to New Orleans, while Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, two other players, and draft picks are heading to Portland. The guys take a look at the trade from both sides and debate the type of move this was for each franchise (15:25). They next debate whether James Harden will get traded from the Nets (27:56). KOC believes that Julius Randle is trying to do too much for the Knicks and suggests a minor move that could possibly help (43:09). The Raptors are winners of six straight, and the guys discuss how their depth has led to a successful season (56:48). Lastly, KOC reviews the latest viral video involving Myles Turner on TikTok (57:55).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The 2022 Oscar Nominations: Snubs, Surprises, and WTFs!

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here, and Amanda and Sean are breaking all of them down

By Amanda Dobbins and Sean Fennessey

Vesper Vee Suggests a Weekly WWE Women’s Show, Plus Celebrating the Legacy of Bryan Danielson

Also, Vesper comes on to discuss Lita’s upcoming match with WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch

By Evan Mack

Best Curling Bets

Also, Rodger explains why one team’s nontraditional makeup is similar to Kevin Durant joining the Warriors

By Rodger Sherman

The 2022 Oscars Has Something for Everybody

Never before has a slate of nominations been so charitably distributed

By Miles Surrey

Clare Malone on ‘Just Like Us.’ Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Home.

Clare Malone will host the newest Ringer Dish podcast, ‘Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America,’ which reflects on the celebrity tabloids from the 2000s

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Bengals Rebuild Will Be the Envy of the NFL. How Replicable Is It?

A cautionary note for a woebegone franchise that thinks it can have a two-year rise akin to Cincinnati’s

By Kevin Clark