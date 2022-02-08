Vesper Vee Suggests a Weekly WWE Women’s Show, Plus Celebrating the Legacy of Bryan Danielson

This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian are joined by model and content creator Vesper Vee, who comes on to discuss Lita’s upcoming match with WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch (8:51). She also shares an idea for a weekly all-women’s show (23:15) and puts this spaghetti debate to bed! The guys also discuss the recent announcement of Bryan Danielson being inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame (55:53).
