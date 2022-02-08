 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vesper Vee Suggests a Weekly WWE Women’s Show, Plus Celebrating the Legacy of Bryan Danielson

Also, Vesper comes on to discuss Lita’s upcoming match with WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch

By Evan Mack
WWE


This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian are joined by model and content creator Vesper Vee, who comes on to discuss Lita’s upcoming match with WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch (8:51). She also shares an idea for a weekly all-women’s show (23:15) and puts this spaghetti debate to bed! The guys also discuss the recent announcement of Bryan Danielson being inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame (55:53).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Vesper Vee
Producer: Brian H. Waters

