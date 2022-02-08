 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Clare Malone on ‘Just Like Us.’ Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Home.

Clare Malone will host the newest Ringer Dish podcast, ‘Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America,’ which reflects on the celebrity tabloids from the 2000s

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18 Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda discuss Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito home featured in Architectural Digest and touch on the fireplaces, light fixtures, European accents, and Paltrow’s at-home spa (0:26). Later, they are joined by Clare Malone to introduce the new Ringer Dish podcast, Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America, that reflects on the celebrity tabloids from the 2000s (22:15).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Clare Malone
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

Best Curling Bets

Also, Rodger explains why one team’s nontraditional makeup is similar to Kevin Durant joining the Warriors

By Rodger Sherman

The 2022 Oscars Has Something for Everybody

Never before has a slate of nominations been so charitably distributed

By Miles Surrey

The Bengals Rebuild Will Be the Envy of the NFL. How Replicable Is It?

A cautionary note for a woebegone franchise that thinks it can have a two-year rise akin to Cincinnati’s

By Kevin Clark

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Oscar Nominations

On a morning in which seemingly every Oscar hopeful got a piece of the nomination pie, the only thing that’s clear is the Academy’s disdain for ‘House of Gucci’

By Andrew Gruttadaro and Aric Jenkins

Is Joe Rogan Racist? And the Consequences of “No-Knock” Warrants

Van and Rachel introduce a new segment, the Big Deal, just in time to discuss the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and his ensuing apology

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Preview. Plus: Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’

Charles and Grace discuss what to expect from Dr. Dre and Co. this Sunday

By Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman