Clare Malone on ‘Just Like Us.’ Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Home.

Juliet and Amanda discuss Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito home featured in Architectural Digest and touch on the fireplaces, light fixtures, European accents, and Paltrow’s at-home spa (0:26). Later, they are joined by Clare Malone to introduce the new Ringer Dish podcast, Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America, that reflects on the celebrity tabloids from the 2000s (22:15).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Clare Malone
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
