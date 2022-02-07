 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dissecting the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons Trade Rumors. Plus, Scuttlebutt From Around the League.

Plus, Jomi Adeniran joins Logan and Raja to express his excitement about Liz Cambage signing with the L.A. Sparks

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jomi Adeniran
Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


It’s trade season! Logan and Raja talk about the rumors swirling around a potential James Harden–Ben Simmons trade (0:30), including the little details of Harden’s behavior that indicate something might be going down. Then they talk about the whispers about the Knicks wanting CJ McCollum (28:30), and the Caris LeVert–Ricky Rubio trade (36:00), before Jomi comes on to express his excitement about Liz Cambage signing with the L.A. Sparks (38:35).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

