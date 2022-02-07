Dissecting the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons Trade Rumors. Plus, Scuttlebutt From Around the League.

It’s trade season! Logan and Raja talk about the rumors swirling around a potential James Harden–Ben Simmons trade (0:30), including the little details of Harden’s behavior that indicate something might be going down. Then they talk about the whispers about the Knicks wanting CJ McCollum (28:30), and the Caris LeVert–Ricky Rubio trade (36:00), before Jomi comes on to express his excitement about Liz Cambage signing with the L.A. Sparks (38:35).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
