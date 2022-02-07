This One Goes Out to Senegal



Musa and Ryan begin this week with Senegal’s win over Egypt on penalties, to secure their first-ever AFCON trophy (06:11). They talk about this Senegalese golden generation and heap praise on Aliou Cissé, who has been pivotal as a captain and manager. Next up, it’s the Derby della Madonnina, where a quick-fire double from Olivier Giroud turned the game around for Milan over local rivals Inter (23:49), goals for Juve’s debutants, Barcelona’s win over Atleti (35:05), and a quick roundup of some key results in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga and China’s win in the Asia Cup.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

