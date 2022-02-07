 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This One Goes Out to Senegal

Musa and Ryan discuss Senegal’s first-ever AFCON victory before summing up last week’s results from across Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Senegal wins 1st Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties Photo by Adam Haneen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week with Senegal’s win over Egypt on penalties, to secure their first-ever AFCON trophy (06:11). They talk about this Senegalese golden generation and heap praise on Aliou Cissé, who has been pivotal as a captain and manager. Next up, it’s the Derby della Madonnina, where a quick-fire double from Olivier Giroud turned the game around for Milan over local rivals Inter (23:49), goals for Juve’s debutants, Barcelona’s win over Atleti (35:05), and a quick roundup of some key results in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga and China’s win in the Asia Cup.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Is ‘Jackass Forever’ the Most Timely (and Most Timeless) Movie of 2022?

When the world is at its most anxiety-inducing, we must turn to a man getting gored by a bull in front of his best friends

By Alex Siquig

CM Punk Loses in Style, Rey Mysterio Reminds Us Why We Love Him, and Psycho Clown Gets Violent

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

Harden-for-Simmons Is Happening. Eventually. Probably. Or Not.

There’s no denial that can sink the buzz surrounding the potential Nets-Sixers blockbuster. It’s a trade that makes too much sense not to happen, and it’s one that all parties—Brooklyn, Philly, Klutch, etc.—should want.

By Kevin O'Connor

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and the Jazz’s Recent Struggles

Sarah Todd, who covers the Jazz for the Deseret News, joins Wos to discuss the complicated dynamic between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

By Wosny Lambre

Working With Cicely Tyson and the Success of ‘Billions’ With Condola Rashad

Condola joins Bakari to discuss challenging herself as an artist, the legendary storytellers she looks up to, and what to expect from Season 6 of ‘Billions’

By Bakari Sellers

The Cleaver in the Arena

Dave and Chris discuss lemon-pepper bagels, land scurvy, America’s Most Valuable Texture, and Dave’s pyrotechnic oven mitt test

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying