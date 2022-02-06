Reinaldo Marcus Green on ‘King Richard’



Larry weighs in on the L.A. Rams, Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Rogan, COVID-19 misinformation, election disinformation, and anti-Semitism. He’s then joined by Reinaldo Marcus Green to discuss his movie ‘King Richard’ and they begin by talking about how the film came together (25:05) and what it like meeting and working with Will Smith. (31:18) Then they pivot to the casting of Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singletary as Venus and Serena Williams, (41:54) the process of getting the tennis scenes as authentic as possible (44:29) , and the tribulations of raising child athletes in black communities like Compton. (55:05) Next they dissect Will Smith’s physical and mental transformation into Richard Williams (58:31) and the message Green is hoping to convey with the movie.(103:34) Finally, Reinaldo details his journey from young baseball prospect, through stints on Wall Street and as a teacher, to ultimately finding his calling as a filmmaker.(106:43)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

