Nets Skid Continues and Knicks Looking to Be Active at Trade Deadline

Plus, Mollie Walker on the Rangers’ hot start

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


(02:33) — BRIAN FLORES: Following Flores’s media tour, JJ recaps the latest on the class-action lawsuit.
(05:18) — NETS: Following the loss to the Kings, JJ breaks down the issues of the Nets and James Harden’s slump.
(08:23) — KNICKS: Looking ahead to the Knicks tough West Coast road trip and potential suitors for the trade deadline.
(13:28) — BRIAN GELTZEILER: “The Hoops Critic” talks about the Knicks’ struggles, a potential Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox trade and what the Nets could do at the trade deadline.
(37:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Nets, and Brian Flores.
(54:56) — MOLLIE WALKER: The New York Post’s Rangers writer breaks down the Rangers’ hot start, Chris Krieder’s breakout season, and remembers King Henry’s career.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Brian Geltzeiler and Mollie Walker
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

