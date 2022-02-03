Nets Skid Continues and Knicks Looking to Be Active at Trade Deadline



(02:33) — BRIAN FLORES: Following Flores’s media tour, JJ recaps the latest on the class-action lawsuit.

(05:18) — NETS: Following the loss to the Kings, JJ breaks down the issues of the Nets and James Harden’s slump.

(08:23) — KNICKS: Looking ahead to the Knicks tough West Coast road trip and potential suitors for the trade deadline.

(13:28) — BRIAN GELTZEILER: “The Hoops Critic” talks about the Knicks’ struggles, a potential Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox trade and what the Nets could do at the trade deadline.

(37:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Nets, and Brian Flores.

(54:56) — MOLLIE WALKER: The New York Post’s Rangers writer breaks down the Rangers’ hot start, Chris Krieder’s breakout season, and remembers King Henry’s career.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Brian Geltzeiler and Mollie Walker

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

