The Real Mismatch Grizzlies-palooza With Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

In this iconic Ringer NBA crossover event, Logan and Raja are joined by Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor, hosts of The Mismatch, to discuss all things Memphis Grizzlies. They talk about Ja Morant’s ascension to superstardom this season, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s progression after recovering from injuries early in his career, expectations for this season, and much more.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guests: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
