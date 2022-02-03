 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Real Mismatch Grizzlies-palooza With Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

The crossover crew discuss all things Grizzlies, including Ja Morant’s ascension to superstardom and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s strong play this season

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, Chris Vernon, and Kevin O'Connor
In this iconic Ringer NBA crossover event, Logan and Raja are joined by Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor, hosts of The Mismatch, to discuss all things Memphis Grizzlies. They talk about Ja Morant’s ascension to superstardom this season, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s progression after recovering from injuries early in his career, expectations for this season, and much more.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guests: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Social: Jomi Adeniran

