Game Theory, Senegal Through, and Transfer-Deadline Thoughts

Musa and Ryan begin with a wonderful email from a Harvard PhD student, who analyzed the mandatory Panenka theory from last week’s episode, before discussing Newcastle’s and Spurs’ transfer window business, Christian Eriksen’s move to Brentford, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Newcastle United Unveil New Signing Matt Targett Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images


After starting the previous two episodes with troubling stories around football, Musa and Ryan try to bring something a little lighter today. They begin with a wonderful email from a Harvard PhD student, who analyzed Ryan’s mandatory Panenka theory (03:25), before recapping Senegal’s win over Burkina Faso to progress to the AFCON final (09:20) and some other mid-week games, including a pivotal Old Firm Derby (16:54). Then, it’s on to some of their takeaways from the men’s January transfer window. They ask whether Newcastle’s decent business will be enough to keep them in the league (20:10) and discuss Spurs’ good window (26:47), Christian Eriksen to Brentford (40:09), Barcelona’s new pieces (42:10), and more.

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

