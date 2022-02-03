Game Theory, Senegal Through, and Transfer-Deadline Thoughts



After starting the previous two episodes with troubling stories around football, Musa and Ryan try to bring something a little lighter today. They begin with a wonderful email from a Harvard PhD student, who analyzed Ryan’s mandatory Panenka theory (03:25), before recapping Senegal’s win over Burkina Faso to progress to the AFCON final (09:20) and some other mid-week games, including a pivotal Old Firm Derby (16:54). Then, it’s on to some of their takeaways from the men’s January transfer window. They ask whether Newcastle’s decent business will be enough to keep them in the league (20:10) and discuss Spurs’ good window (26:47), Christian Eriksen to Brentford (40:09), Barcelona’s new pieces (42:10), and more.

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

