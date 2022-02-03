Madvillain: ‘Madvillainy’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 1



Jinx and Shea are back at it again for the final eight episodes of NO SKIPS. This week, they cover the certified underground classic Madvillainy by villainous duo Madvillain. In it they discuss how the late masked emcee MF DOOM laid abstract rap concepts over sultry beats on tracks like “All Caps” and “Curls,” while giving all praise to notably one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time, Madlib, for his work on “Accordion” and “Money Folder.”

Later, acts like Viktor Vaughn, Quasimoto, and M.E.D. go head-to-head during Best Guest Verse. Then, find out how metal masks, alter egos, mythology, and obscure media clips cement this one-of-a-kind album in hip-hop’s history.

Hosts: Shea Serran and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify