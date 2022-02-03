 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Madvillain: ‘Madvillainy’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 1

Jinx and Shea discuss how the late MF DOOM laid abstract rap concepts over sultry beats on tracks like “All Caps” and “Curls,” while giving all praise to Madlib, one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins
Marc Ecko Hosts Central Park Concert To Help Endangered Rhinos Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images


Jinx and Shea are back at it again for the final eight episodes of NO SKIPS. This week, they cover the certified underground classic Madvillainy by villainous duo Madvillain. In it they discuss how the late masked emcee MF DOOM laid abstract rap concepts over sultry beats on tracks like “All Caps” and “Curls,” while giving all praise to notably one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time, Madlib, for his work on “Accordion” and “Money Folder.”

Later, acts like Viktor Vaughn, Quasimoto, and M.E.D. go head-to-head during Best Guest Verse. Then, find out how metal masks, alter egos, mythology, and obscure media clips cement this one-of-a-kind album in hip-hop’s history.

Hosts: Shea Serran and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

