CNN and More on the Coverage of Ukraine

Bryan and David discuss media reports about the invasion

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss the latest coverage developments from the invasion of Ukraine. They break down the “fog of war” and decipher what we can understand from recent reports, weigh in on CNN’s on-ground coverage, and discuss media moments surrounding the invasion (0:39). Later, they touch on the sports news that Troy Aikman will be leaving Fox for ESPN’s Monday Night Football (24:10).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

