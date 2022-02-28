Does DeMar DeRozan Give the Bulls a Chance at the Title?



Logan and Raja check in with Zion Williamson after a vicious fat-shaming Mardi Gras float paraded through the streets of New Orleans (1:00), and they finally take the time to talk about how DeMar DeRozan has elevated his game this season with the Bulls and whether he gives them a chance against the best of the best in the East (7:00). Then they discuss James Harden’s mighty fine return to the court with the 76ers (22:00) and the first two episodes of Snowfall Season 5 (34:00), before Jomi joins to express his rage at the Lakers (43:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

