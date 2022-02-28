 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Baseball Is in Trouble, Zach Kram Talks Bulls Playoff Scenarios, and the Eastern Conference Ain’t No Joke

Jason and Kram also discuss the Bulls’ scoring options, how Zach LaVine’s back will hold up, and whether DeRozan can carry this team beyond the end of the regular season

By Jason Goff and Zach Kram
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with a wellness check on the game of baseball, and it’s not good (03:34). As we sit on the verge of regular-season games being canceled, Jason tries to picture not only what baseball will look like in 2022 but beyond that. The lockout has already deprived baseball fans of a hot stove season and the anticipation of spring, but is the game strong enough to withstand a work stoppage in a post-COVID world (12:20)? Ringer staff writer Zach Kram has had a close eye on the Bulls this season, and he sits down with Jason Goff to look at some of the big-picture issues facing the team down the stretch (19:35). Are the Bulls’ scoring options good enough to withstand an opponent’s game plan in a playoff series (22:50)? How will Zach LaVine’s back hold up (34:30)? And can DeMar DeRozan carry this team beyond the end of the regular season (37:05)? Plus, what does Zach think about the Ja Morant–Derrick Rose comparisons that began to surface this weekend (40:44)? As February comes to an end, the Bulls are still sitting near the top of a very strong Eastern Conference. Yes, there are a lot of issues the Bulls need to rectify before we can talk about them as the favorites in the East, but Jason explains why it’s important that Bulls fans appreciate where the team is after all it’s been through (46:05).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Zach Kram
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

