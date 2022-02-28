 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 Re-draft With Justin Termine; Does RJ Barrett Stay in the Top 3?

Plus, what does the lifting of the vaccine mandate mean for Kyrie?

By John Jastremski
(01:03) — 2019 RE-DRAFT: If the 2019 draft were to be redone, would Zion still go first, and would RJ drop? JJ debates the topic and lists his order.
(08:16) — NETS: Brooklyn had a big win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Plus, what does the lifting of the vaccine mandate mean for Kyrie?
(14:49) — JUSTIN TERMINE: Sirius XM’s Justin Termine joins to talk the state of the Knicks, RJ Barrett, and the Nets. Then he gives his opinion on JJ’s 2019 re-draft.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Justin Termine
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

