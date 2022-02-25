 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan and Musa From ‘Stadio’ on Shortened Seasons, Relegation, and Elam Endings

Chris is joined by Ryan and Musa to discuss what elements of international football could and should be indoctrinated within professional basketball

By Chris Ryan, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


Chris begins the pod by sharing his reactions to some of the NBA action that took place after the All-Star break. He’s then joined by Musa and Ryan from The Ringer’s own Stadio podcast to discuss what elements of international football could and should be indoctrinated within professional basketball to improve the game, and vice versa. Topics include the implementation of an FA Cup–style midseason tournament(16:33), establishing a relegation system(25:20), and how player movement and speculation is affecting the game experience in both sports (27:16).

Host: Chris Ryan
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘Severance’ Episodes 1-3 Recap

Joanna and Van sit down to discuss the twisted and intriguing new show on Apple TV+

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

How Putin’s War Will End

Derek considers five ways that the war in Ukraine could end with University of Chicago professor Paul Poast

By Derek Thompson

Gen Z Celebrities, Lindsay Lohan on TikTok, and J.Lo’s ‘Marry Me’

The ‘Tea Time’ crew checks in with a few celebrities that make them feel old, including Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Rodrigo, and Iris Apatow

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

DeMar the Cheat Code, Embiid Wanted Someone Else, and the Growing Questions in Portland

The All-Star break is over as the second half of the NBA season is underway!

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Justin Cunningham, From Juilliard to ‘Grand Crew’

Bakari is joined by TV and theater actor Justin Cunningham to discuss his path from Arkansas to Hollywood

By Bakari Sellers

‘Pretty Woman’ Date, Firefly Surprise, and the Final Four

Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to dive deeper into this week’s dramatic episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ which resulted in five women going home

By Juliet Litman