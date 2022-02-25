Ryan and Musa From ‘Stadio’ on Shortened Seasons, Relegation, and Elam Endings

Chris begins the pod by sharing his reactions to some of the NBA action that took place after the All-Star break. He’s then joined by Musa and Ryan from The Ringer’s own Stadio podcast to discuss what elements of international football could and should be indoctrinated within professional basketball to improve the game, and vice versa. Topics include the implementation of an FA Cup–style midseason tournament(16:33), establishing a relegation system(25:20), and how player movement and speculation is affecting the game experience in both sports (27:16).
Host: Chris Ryan
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
