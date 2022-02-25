 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gen Z Celebrities, Lindsay Lohan on TikTok, and J.Lo’s ‘Marry Me’

The ‘Tea Time’ crew checks in with a few celebrities that make them feel old, including Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Rodrigo, and Iris Apatow

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
26th Annual Screen Actors&nbsp;Guild Awards - Fan Bleachers Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images


The Tea Time crew checks in with a few celebrities that make them feel old, including Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Rodrigo, and Iris Apatow (1:00). Lindsay Lohan is now on TikTok and Britney Spears has a book deal (11:53). This week’s Cringe Mode is the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me (21:37), and which Spider-Man actor wore a fake butt in Spider-Man: No Way Home (42:08)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

