DeMar the Cheat Code, Embiid Wanted Someone Else, and the Growing Questions in Portland

The All-Star break is over as the second half of the NBA season is underway!

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
The All-Star break is over as the second half of the NBA season is underway! The Bulls beat the Hawks on Thursday night, with DeMar DeRozan continuing his historic shooting streak (02:05). The guys gush about DeMar’s midrange game and how he’s elevated himself while also carrying the Bulls.

James Harden is scheduled to make his debut as a Sixer on Friday night, but before Harden made his way to Philly, Joel Embiid actually wanted someone else as a teammate (17:06).

Don’t look now, but the Celtics are on a roll, losing only twice in the past month. KOC gives big credit to Robert Williams for their turnaround (30:27). However, Verno still doesn’t believe the Celtics have enough to make any noise for a deep playoff run (38:58). The guys get into a heated debate about the Blazers’ future after it was announced that center Jusuf Nurkic is out with a left foot injury (49:31). Lastly, they discuss the Nuggets’ chances in the playoffs once Jamal Murray returns, and KOC’s favorite, Point Booker (01:02:15).

