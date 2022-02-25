Picking NBA MVP and Title Favorite and Best Bets for Tonight’s NBA and Weekend College Hoops



This week, JJ and House look at the NBA futures market and share who they think provides the best value to win the MVP (3:00) and which team is their favorite to win the championship (9:00). Then, they move on to tonight’s slate of NBA games and discuss why they both think the bet of the night is in the PHI-MIN game (21:00). Finally, JJ runs through the best college basketball games of the weekend and explains his bets for each game (32:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon

