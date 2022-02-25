 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Vladimir Putin Wants—and How Russia’s War in Ukraine Could Reshape the World

Derek discusses the impact of the recent attacks

By Derek Thompson
President Putin meets with Russian business leaders Photo by Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images


Derek explains why three years—1989, 2008, and 2014—are the key to understanding why Putin is willing to take a massive risk in invading Ukraine. Then, Derek asks five expert guests to walk him through the most important second-order implications of a long major conflict. What are the most important ricochet effects that nobody is talking about? How could the war transform Europe? How could it destabilize Africa and the Middle East? How will it change U.S. politics, or kick off a 21st Century Cold War?

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Charles Kupchan, Liana Fix, Matthew Klein, Alex Smith, Bonny Lin
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

