The Spring Hype Top 10 Roadmap



Mal and Joanna are here to break down the most hype releases of the spring and bring you everything you need to know on your fandom radar. First they look back on how they did for their hype top 10 of the fall (10:53) before they kick off their new top 10 for the spring (16:41). Then they reveal what surprises snuck into their top five most anticipated releases (56:03).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

