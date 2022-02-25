DeMar DeRozan’s Love Letter to Basketball, and an NBA Second-Half Primer With Vincent Goodwill



The Full Go begins once again with yet even more praise of DeMar DeRozan (01:43). DeRozan secured the Bulls’ first win out of the All-Star break with a clutch shot in the fourth quarter to cap a 37-point effort. The newest Bull, Tristan Thompson, also made his debut last night and Jason evaluates his performance (07:41) and why there’s still plenty of room for improvement if the Bulls want to be a legitimate title contender this season (10:03). We spoke to Vincent Goodwill (Yahoo Sports) to preview the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, so who better than Vincent to preview the second half? Vincent tells us why he thinks the Bulls’ brand of basketball could serve them well in the playoffs (20:09). Also: the fallout of the Harden-Simmons trade (23:26), Kevin Durant’s legacy as an all-time great (31:06), and why basketball talk has generally become unsophisticated (35:15).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Vincent Goodwill

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

