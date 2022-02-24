The Top Five Worst NY Losses Since 2010 and Kemba Sent Home



(01:13) — KNICKS: With Kemba shutting it down for the rest of the season, will Thibs start to play the younger players more?

(03:00) — LOCKOUT: The MLBPA and MLB have yet to come to an agreement. Will we have baseball anytime soon?

(07:46) — WORST LOSSES IN NY SINCE 2010: JJ starts by revealing his five through one on his worst losses list.

(20:08) — IAN O’CONNOR: NY Post writer discusses his upcoming book Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski. and gives his list of most heartbreaking NY losses.

(46:31) — CALLS: Callers talk worst NY losses and Yankees.

(58:27) — TRIVIA: Another week of trivia Q&A With JJ.

(66:45) — MACK HOLLINS: Dolphins WR joins the show to talk free agency, Mike McDaniel, and his Super Bowl experience.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian O’Connor and Mack Hollins

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

