 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Top Five Worst NY Losses Since 2010 and Kemba Sent Home

Plus, Ian O’Connor on Coach K and Bobby Knight’s feud, Duke’s rise and the Redeem Team

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


(01:13) — KNICKS: With Kemba shutting it down for the rest of the season, will Thibs start to play the younger players more?
(03:00) — LOCKOUT: The MLBPA and MLB have yet to come to an agreement. Will we have baseball anytime soon?
(07:46) — WORST LOSSES IN NY SINCE 2010: JJ starts by revealing his five through one on his worst losses list.
(20:08) — IAN O’CONNOR: NY Post writer discusses his upcoming book Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski. and gives his list of most heartbreaking NY losses.
(46:31) — CALLS: Callers talk worst NY losses and Yankees.
(58:27) — TRIVIA: Another week of trivia Q&A With JJ.
(66:45) — MACK HOLLINS: Dolphins WR joins the show to talk free agency, Mike McDaniel, and his Super Bowl experience.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian O’Connor and Mack Hollins
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Gegard Mousasi’s Legacy and Khamzat’s New Training Partner

Plus, can Bobby Green do the unthinkable against Islam Makhachev?

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

The Wave of “Inspired by True Events” Television

Plus, reacting to Best Film Editing and Best Original Score’s removal from the Oscars’ live broadcast

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Unanswerable NBA Questions With Zach Lowe

Plus, Brian Koppelman and David Levien on creating ‘Super Pumped’ during a pandemic

By Bill Simmons

Thoughts From All-Star Weekend, Plus LeBron James Puts the Lakers on Notice

Logan and Raja discuss where the L.A. star will go to play with son

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Zion Ripple Effects, Knicks Outlook, and the State of the NBA With Jason Concepcion

Plus, debating whether LeBron James will eventually leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny

By Kevin O'Connor

NBA Card Notes, Peter From SGC Joins, and Mailbag Questions

Peter joins Mike and Jesse to talk about the state of the company and card grading in general

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson