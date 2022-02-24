Thoughts From All-Star Weekend, Plus LeBron James Puts the Lakers on Notice



Logan and Raja dive into their thoughts on All-Star Weekend, including changes that need to be made to the dunk contest (5:00) and how fun it is to watch all the old heads joke around with each other (18:00). Then they talk about LeBron James’s comments about wanting to play with his son Bronny and his willingness to return to Cleveland at some point in his career and where that leaves the Lakers (31:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon

