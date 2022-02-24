 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thoughts From All-Star Weekend, Plus LeBron James Puts the Lakers on Notice

Logan and Raja discuss where the L.A. star will go to play with son

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Logan and Raja dive into their thoughts on All-Star Weekend, including changes that need to be made to the dunk contest (5:00) and how fun it is to watch all the old heads joke around with each other (18:00). Then they talk about LeBron James’s comments about wanting to play with his son Bronny and his willingness to return to Cleveland at some point in his career and where that leaves the Lakers (31:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon

