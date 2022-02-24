 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jay Rock’s ‘Redemption’

This week, Jinx and Shea give TDE’s first soldier, Jay Rock, his flowers when celebrating his third studio album, ‘Redemption’

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
This week, Jinx and Shea give TDE’s first soldier, Jay Rock, his flowers when celebrating his third studio album, Redemption. Listen as the guys dive into some of Jay Rock’s hard-hitting tracks, like “Knock It Off,” “ES Tales,” “WIN,” “Wow Freestyle,” and “King’s Dead” when deciding which is deserving of the title of Best Song. Then, find out which guest verse stood above all between J. Cole’s storytelling, Kendrick Lamar’s ad-libs, SZA’s soulful melodies, and Future’s absurd ode to Slick Rick and Three 6 Mafia. Stay to the end to hear how Jay Rock’s story of redemption ties into the deeply rooted legacy of Top Dawg Entertainment, cementing them as one of the greatest modern labels of all time.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

