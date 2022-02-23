 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Do LeBron and Zion Want Out? Plus, Second-Half Story Lines.

Justin and Rob are joined by Chris this week to discuss all the LeBron news from All-Star Weekend and the uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson’s future

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan
Justin and Rob are joined by Chris Ryan this week to discuss all the LeBron news from All-Star Weekend and what it could mean for his future with the Lakers (5:50). Then they talk about the uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson and his future in New Orleans (27:38). They wrap up by each talking about a second-half story line that they are looking forward to (41:31).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Chris Ryan
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

