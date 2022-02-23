Do LeBron and Zion Want Out? Plus, Second-Half Story Lines.

Justin and Rob are joined by Chris Ryan this week to discuss all the LeBron news from All-Star Weekend and what it could mean for his future with the Lakers (5:50). Then they talk about the uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson and his future in New Orleans (27:38). They wrap up by each talking about a second-half story line that they are looking forward to (41:31).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Chris Ryan
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS