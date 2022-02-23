Proper Twitter Ratios, The Undertaker to the HOF, Omega’s Cody Comments

In another riveting episode, Rosenberg and crew discuss the hard-hitting stuff, like the proper like/comment/retweet ratio on Twitter. Then the guys wonder if Vince McMahon will introduce The Undertaker to the Hall of Fame before discussing which wrestlers Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip would have befriended in the ‘90s, Kenny Omega’s comments about Cody Rhodes’s departure from AEW, Elimination Chamber, and Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny?
Stay mad and enjoy yourselves.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS