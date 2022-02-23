 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Proper Twitter Ratios, The Undertaker to the HOF, Omega’s Cody Comments

Plus, debating whether Kanye is a mark and discussing a potential Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny match

By Peter Rosenberg
TOPSHOT-SAUDI-WRESTLING-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images


In another riveting episode, Rosenberg and crew discuss the hard-hitting stuff, like the proper like/comment/retweet ratio on Twitter. Then the guys wonder if Vince McMahon will introduce The Undertaker to the Hall of Fame before discussing which wrestlers Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip would have befriended in the ‘90s, Kenny Omega’s comments about Cody Rhodes’s departure from AEW, Elimination Chamber, and Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny?

Stay mad and enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

