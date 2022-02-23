Are the Yankees Retiring Too Many Numbers? JackO Talks Paul O’Neill, Don Mattingly, and Which Yankees Should Be Next

(01:01) — PAUL O’NEILL- JJ and JackO both agree on Paul O’Neill, but then they debate the criteria for the Yankees’ number retirement.
(08:50) — WHO’S NEXT: Then they discuss which other numbers should be retired and which player’s number might be the next to be retired.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify