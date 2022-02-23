 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Are the Yankees Retiring Too Many Numbers? JackO Talks Paul O’Neill, Don Mattingly, and Which Yankees Should Be Next

JJ and JackO debate the criteria for the Yankees’ number retirement, discuss which other numbers should be retired, and which player might be the next to have his number retired

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images


(01:01) — PAUL O’NEILL- JJ and JackO both agree on Paul O’Neill, but then they debate the criteria for the Yankees’ number retirement.

(08:50) — WHO’S NEXT: Then they discuss which other numbers should be retired and which player’s number might be the next to be retired.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

