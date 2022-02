Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the differences between Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn and which game they prefer (4:51). They follow up by diving deeper into the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West and what they did and did not enjoy about the game (20:37).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

