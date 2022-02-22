 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Russia and Ukraine Coverage, NBA Locker Rooms, and RIP P.J. O’Rourke

Bryan and David respond to coverage about Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine and discuss Adam Silver’s recent comments about restricting locker room access

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Russian President Putin addresses the nation Photo by Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images


Bryan and David kick off the pod by reacting to coverage about Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine and discussing the latest war correspondent to capture America’s heart (00:50). They then break down Adam Silver’s recent comments about restricting locker room access (22:15) and dive into the legacy of satirist P.J. O’Rourke (38:22), before David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline (55:14).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

