Recapping All-Star Festivities and Predicting Second-Half Story Lines



Verno and KOC begin the show detailing their All-Star Weekend. This weekend’s dunk contest was a complete dud, and the guys debate what the NBA can do to bring excitement back to the contest (00:48). Should the league explore using the Elam Ending in more games (12:54)? After wrapping up the All-Star festivities, the guys play everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous (19:35). Some of the topics they go through include whether the MVP is Joel Embiid’s to lose (19:55), the Suns’ chances without Chris Paul (29:53), LeBron James getting sour with the Lakers (43:37), and whether Jabari Smith Jr. has become the top prospect in college basketball (57:31).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts