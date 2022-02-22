 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recapping All-Star Festivities and Predicting Second-Half Story Lines

Verno and KOC debate what the NBA can do to bring excitement back to the slam dunk contest before discussing whether the MVP is Joel Embiid’s to lose, the Suns’ chances without Chris Paul, LeBron James getting sour with the Lakers, and more

By Justin Verrier and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA All-Star - AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show detailing their All-Star Weekend. This weekend’s dunk contest was a complete dud, and the guys debate what the NBA can do to bring excitement back to the contest (00:48). Should the league explore using the Elam Ending in more games (12:54)? After wrapping up the All-Star festivities, the guys play everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous (19:35). Some of the topics they go through include whether the MVP is Joel Embiid’s to lose (19:55), the Suns’ chances without Chris Paul (29:53), LeBron James getting sour with the Lakers (43:37), and whether Jabari Smith Jr. has become the top prospect in college basketball (57:31).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

