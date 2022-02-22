 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, Jalen Suggs, and Cade Cunningham vs. Franz Wagner

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks react to the weekend’s events

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
2022 NBA All-Star - Clorox Rising Stars Game Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks begin the pod by sharing their reactions to some of the events of All-Star Weekend and the Juwan Howard incident. They then discuss Jalen Suggs’s transition to the NBA from Gonzaga and what steps he can take to move forward in his development. (11:49) Finally, they wrap things up by talking about the viability of Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner as future All-Stars and debate the upsides and comps for both players. (24:41)

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

