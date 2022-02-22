Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, Jalen Suggs, and Cade Cunningham vs. Franz Wagner

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks begin the pod by sharing their reactions to some of the events of All-Star Weekend and the Juwan Howard incident. They then discuss Jalen Suggs’s transition to the NBA from Gonzaga and what steps he can take to move forward in his development. (11:49) Finally, they wrap things up by talking about the viability of Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner as future All-Stars and debate the upsides and comps for both players. (24:41)
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS