EC3 Talks Controlling the Narrative and Changing People’s Perception of Pro Wrestling

Plus Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss their biggest takeaways from ‘Elimination Chamber’

By Evan Mack
WWE


EC3 joins the MackMania podcast this week and discusses his new TV deal for his new wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative (04:34), and what he is looking for in new talent (08:43), money being left on the table at WWE (17:00), movies he studies, and more (21:03). Plus Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss their biggest takeaways from Elimination Chamber (41:00). Last, Evan shares why he is happy that Finn Bálor was on Monday Night Raw TWICE (60:00)!

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: EC3
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

