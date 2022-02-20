WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

Immediately after WWE Elimination Chamber, The Ringer wrestling crew hop on to Spotify Greenroom to give their instant reactions. They discuss Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE champion (02:44), Kaz drops some news on Bobby Lashley’s injury (04:55), Lita’s shining moment (16:05), and their biggest takeaways from the night (46:22).
Host: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Peter Rosenberg, Flobo Boyce, Bryan Diperstein, and Evan Mack
Producer: Brian H. Waters
