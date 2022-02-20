 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

The Ringer wrestling crew discuss Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE champion and their biggest takeaways from the night

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Peter Rosenberg, and Evan Mack
WWE.com


Immediately after WWE Elimination Chamber, The Ringer wrestling crew hop on to Spotify Greenroom to give their instant reactions. They discuss Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE champion (02:44), Kaz drops some news on Bobby Lashley’s injury (04:55), Lita’s shining moment (16:05), and their biggest takeaways from the night (46:22).

Host: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Peter Rosenberg, Flobo Boyce, Bryan Diperstein, and Evan Mack
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

