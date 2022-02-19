 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will the NBA Championship Be Won By the Team With the Most Continuity?

Chris and Seerat talk about the false potential set for teams after the trade deadline, strengths and weaknesses of Eastern Conference teams, and Western Conference contenders

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chris and Seerat begin the pod by discussing the false potential that is being set for certain NBA teams by the media after the trade deadline. The conversation then leads to an analysis of the Sixers’ win over the Bucks on Thursday and the improvements Milwaukee has made this season, along with the holes James Harden will fill once he makes his debut in a Philadelphia jersey (5:13). They continue by touching on the strengths and weaknesses of some other Eastern Conference teams, mainly the Bulls and the Heat (14:08). They wrap things up by talking about the current state of a few of the big Western Conference contenders, notably the Suns (24:22), Jazz (31:33), and Warriors (39:01).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

