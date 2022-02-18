 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bets to Make Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

Bill, John, and Joe use narratives to pick likely MVP candidates for Sunday’s game, attempt to find value in the 3-point contest, discuss the irrelevance of the dunk contest now, and preview the skills challenge

By Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Joe House
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Joe House team up to build betting cards for NBA All-Star Weekend. They start with Sunday’s game and use narratives to find likely MVP candidates (5:00). Then, they attempt to find value in the 3-point contest (15:00) before discussing the irrelevance of the dunk contest now (20:00). They close by previewing the skills challenge (26:00) and all three give out their locks of the weekend (30:00).

Hosts: Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

