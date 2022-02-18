Bets to Make Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Joe House team up to build betting cards for NBA All-Star Weekend. They start with Sunday’s game and use narratives to find likely MVP candidates (5:00). Then, they attempt to find value in the 3-point contest (15:00) before discussing the irrelevance of the dunk contest now (20:00). They close by previewing the skills challenge (26:00) and all three give out their locks of the weekend (30:00).
Hosts: Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
