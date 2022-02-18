 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celebs on Valentine’s Day, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Split, and ‘Crossroads’ 20 Years Later

The ‘Tea Time’ crew discusses the Bennifer music video

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Liz Kelly
Celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day in some over-the-top ways, including Ben Affleck making Jennifer Lopez a remixed music video and Offset gifting Cardi B six Chanel bags (1:00). To no one’s surprise, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called off their engagement (12:35). In celebration of the 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is the Britney Spears movie Crossroads (26:23), and what other ’90’s songs would you like Doja Cat to cover (49:25)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

