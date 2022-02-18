Celebs on Valentine’s Day, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Split, and ‘Crossroads’ 20 Years Later

Celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day in some over-the-top ways, including Ben Affleck making Jennifer Lopez a remixed music video and Offset gifting Cardi B six Chanel bags (1:00). To no one’s surprise, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called off their engagement (12:35). In celebration of the 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is the Britney Spears movie Crossroads (26:23), and what other ’90’s songs would you like Doja Cat to cover (49:25)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
