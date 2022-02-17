Trashy Tabloids and True Crime With Clare Malone and the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle



Bryan is joined by The New Yorker’s Clare Malone to break down The Ringer’s new podcast, Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America. They talk through the era of Bennifer, the evolution of celebrity, and discuss the values of America seen through celebrity media (0:33). Then, Bryan is joined by musician and novelist John Darnielle to dive into the genre of true crime, touch on writing songs vs. novels, and discuss his new book Devil House (31:52).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guests: Clare Malone and John Darnielle

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

