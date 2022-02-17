 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trashy Tabloids and True Crime With Clare Malone and the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle

Bryan, Clare, and John talk Bennifer, the evolution of celebrity, and writing songs vs. novels

By Bryan Curtis
The Mountain Goats Perform At O2 Shepherds Bush Empire In London Photo by C Brandon/Redferns


Bryan is joined by The New Yorker’s Clare Malone to break down The Ringer’s new podcast, Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America. They talk through the era of Bennifer, the evolution of celebrity, and discuss the values of America seen through celebrity media (0:33). Then, Bryan is joined by musician and novelist John Darnielle to dive into the genre of true crime, touch on writing songs vs. novels, and discuss his new book Devil House (31:52).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Clare Malone and John Darnielle
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

