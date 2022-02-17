 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thibs or Leon Rose—Who Is to Blame for the Knicks’ Season? Plus, Tim O’Toole on Pitt and the ACC and Chris Ryan on Ben Simmons as a Net.

JJ also updates listeners on some new additions to ‘NYNY’ going forward

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images


(00:46) — KNICKS: Following the Knicks’ latest debacle, JJ tries to pinpoint who is to blame for the Knicks’ season.

(07:18) — PROGRAMMING: JJ updates listeners on some new additions to ‘NYNY’ going forward.

(11:39) — CHRIS RYAN: The Ringer’s own tries to make sense of the Knicks and his thoughts on the Harden-Simmons trade.

(33:18) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pitt’s men’s associate head coach talks the win over UNC, Aaron Donald, and the parity of the ACC.

(48:36) — CALLS: Callers once again vent about the Knicks.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Ryan and Tim O’Toole
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Trashy Tabloids and True Crime With Clare Malone and the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle

Bryan, Clare, and John talk Bennifer, the evolution of celebrity, and writing songs vs. novels

By Bryan Curtis

The 21st Century Action Hero Hall of Fame

With ‘Uncharted’ in theaters, featuring two generations of action hero—Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland—we ask: What does it mean to be an action star in the 21st century?

By Sean Fennessey and Shea Serrano

Two Sides of New York Basketball, and Whether Simons Gives the Blazers a Chance

Plus, discussing the Mavs’ future and the competitive Clippers with Rob Mahoney

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney

Bomani Jones on How Player Empowerment Has Shaped the NBA

Plus, Logan and Raja break down the new lineups in Philadelphia and Brooklyn

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Are Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Going to ‘WrestleMania’?

David and Kaz react to the news of Cody Rhodes’s departure from AEW and the rumors that he may be headed to WWE sooner rather than later

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

At the End of ‘Peacemaker,’ Peace Is Still a Fluid Concept

The first season of James Gunn’s DC series was funny and expertly staged, but most impressively, it added layer after layer to its titular hero

By Miles Surrey