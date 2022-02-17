Thibs or Leon Rose—Who Is to Blame for the Knicks’ Season? Plus, Tim O’Toole on Pitt and the ACC and Chris Ryan on Ben Simmons as a Net.



(00:46) — KNICKS: Following the Knicks’ latest debacle, JJ tries to pinpoint who is to blame for the Knicks’ season.

(07:18) — PROGRAMMING: JJ updates listeners on some new additions to ‘NYNY’ going forward.

(11:39) — CHRIS RYAN: The Ringer’s own tries to make sense of the Knicks and his thoughts on the Harden-Simmons trade.

(33:18) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pitt’s men’s associate head coach talks the win over UNC, Aaron Donald, and the parity of the ACC.

(48:36) — CALLS: Callers once again vent about the Knicks.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Chris Ryan and Tim O’Toole

Producer: Stefan Anderson

