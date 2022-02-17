 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Are Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Going to ‘WrestleMania’?

David and Kaz react to the news of Cody Rhodes’s departure from AEW and the rumors that he may be headed to WWE sooner rather than later

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz react to the news of Cody Rhodes’s departure from AEW and the rumors that he may be headed to WWE sooner rather than later (02:00). Then, they get into the shocking report that WWE is pushing for Steve Austin to return for a match at WrestleMania 38 (30:00), before they look back at this week’s NXT and Dynamite. Later, the guys give their predictions for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber (56:00).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

