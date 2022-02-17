Two Sides of New York Basketball, and Whether Simons Gives the Blazers a Chance



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today, KOC is joined by The Ringer’s own Rob Mahoney. They begin by discussing the Knicks blowing a 28-point lead to the Nets (01:07). Both agree that the Nets are a more complete team after trading away James Harden (06:59). Anfernee Simons has the Blazers rolling, but just how valuable are these wins for a franchise that was looking to tank (12:37)? Next, they discuss how the Clippers have been able to remain competitive without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (23:11). Rob expands on his latest article, in which he detailed the direction the Mavs are moving toward without Kristaps Porzingis (26:48). Also, Nikola Jokic’s quiet leadership with the Nuggets (32:25) and DeMar DeRozan’s stellar season with the Bulls (39:35). Lastly, they talk about Anthony Davis’s latest injury and whether Russell Westbrook is finally starting to understand his role with the Lakers (47:16).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Rob Mahoney

Producer: Jessie Lopez

