Aaron Judge on What It Takes to Lead the Yankees

Plus, Ryan and CC recap the Super Bowl

By Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


CC and Ryan discuss CC’s performance in the Waste Management Open (1:20) and recap the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Bengals (16:00). Then, they’re joined by New York Yankees All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge to talk about how he’s grown into a leadership role in the Bronx, his long-term outlook with the Yankees, and what he’s doing to prepare for the 2022 season during the MLB lockout (32:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guest: Aaron Judge
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

