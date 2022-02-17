Aaron Judge on What It Takes to Lead the Yankees



CC and Ryan discuss CC’s performance in the Waste Management Open (1:20) and recap the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Bengals (16:00). Then, they’re joined by New York Yankees All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge to talk about how he’s grown into a leadership role in the Bronx, his long-term outlook with the Yankees, and what he’s doing to prepare for the 2022 season during the MLB lockout (32:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Guest: Aaron Judge

Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

