J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks return to talk about the youth movement in basketball. They begin by discussing Marvin Bagley and how his role could change with the Pistons (06:23). They also talk about some notable young players highlighted in last week’s trade deadline (17:58). And then they discuss Anfernee Simons and the insight of Portland’s front office (25:51).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Steve Ahlman

