David Shoemaker on Cody and Brandi Rhodes Leaving AEW, Plus Special Guest WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett



The Masked Man himself, David Shoemaker, joins Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian to react to the breaking news of Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling. Also, they discuss the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin appearing at WrestleMania (3:16). Later, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett joins the MackMania podcast and shares his thoughts on the state of professional wrestling, which wrestler he believes is the best in the world, plus his Mount Rushmore of country music (54:22).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer

Guest: David Shoemaker, Jeff Jarrett

Producer: Brian H. Waters

