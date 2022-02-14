The Glory Days of Entertainment Weekly and Covering the Olympics With Ty Burr, Owen Gleiberman, and Jason Gay

Bryan is joined by film critics Ty Burr and Owen Gleiberman to break down Entertainment Weekly dating back to the ‘90s. They discuss the evolution of the magazine, the environment and culture that Entertainment Weekly fostered, and of course, the letter-grade reviews (0:33). Later, Bryan is joined by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to discuss his experience covering the Winter Olympics in Beijing. They touch on preparations prior to flying to China, what it’s like covering the Games in the middle of a pandemic, and weigh in on why it’s important for reporters to be on site (50:51).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Ty Burr, Owen Gleiberman, and Jason Gay
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
