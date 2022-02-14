 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Behind the Scenes of the Trade Deadline With Shams Charania

Logan and Raja discuss the James Harden–Ben Simmons swap

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja first get into Raja’s thoughts on the James Harden for Ben Simmons trade (0:30) before NBA news-breaker Shams Charania joins to explain all the behind-the-scenes actions surrounding the moves and non-moves at the trade deadline (15:00). Finally, Jomi and Sasha jump on to discuss the new trailer for Bridgerton and name their MVP for Season 2 (46:20).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Shams Charania
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

View all 23 stories

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

The Bengals Nearly Pulled Off a Super Bowl Run For the Ages. What Comes Next?

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati took the NFL playoffs by storm before falling just short of a championship. They have the foundation to make it back—but the road ahead won’t be easy.

By Nora Princiotti

The Best Super Bowl Trailers and Movies in the ’90s, According to Chuck Klosterman

Before Chuck comes on, Joanna joins Sean to break down the Super Bowl movie trailers and ‘Death on the Nile,’ Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation

By Sean Fennessey, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Black Real Estate and Intergenerational Wealth With Mavis Gragg

Bakari talks to Mavis about her career fighting for Black land ownership, the systemic racism of property law, and actionable tools and steps to take when owning land

By Bakari Sellers

Trent Dilfer on the Rams’ Super Bowl Win, Stafford’s HOF Case, Kupp vs. Donald for MVP, McVay’s Future, and the Future of the Bengals

Plus, Ryen recaps some of his Super Bowl weekend festivities

By Ryen Russillo

Plenty of Cards, but Not a Lotta Love

Musa and Ryan discuss the Catalan Derby, Napoli and Inter sharing the points in Serie A, Bochum putting four past Bayern, and Chelsea and Arsenal’s draw in the WSL

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Sean McVay’s Super Bowl Blueprint Failed. The Rams Won Once He Finally Abandoned It.

The Rams offense was out of answers late in Super Bowl LVI. But McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Co. learned how to adapt in the nick of time.

By Ben Solak