Is This the Twilight of the Superteam?



Chris and Seerat are joined by The Ringer’s own Justin Verrier to analyze the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. The conversation then leads to a discussion about the viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’ (17:00) and the effect the player empowerment era is having on the league and fandom. (23:39) They wrap up the pod by talking about the Mavs trading Kristap Porzingis and the Domantas Sabonis trade to the Kings. (39:06)

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Guest: Justin Verrier

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

