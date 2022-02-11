 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is This the Twilight of the Superteam?

Chris and Seerat are joined by Justin Verrier to discuss the viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’ (17:00) and the effect the player empowerment era is having on the league and fandom

By Chris Ryan, Seerat Sohi, and Justin Verrier
Chris and Seerat are joined by The Ringer’s own Justin Verrier to analyze the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. The conversation then leads to a discussion about the viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’ (17:00) and the effect the player empowerment era is having on the league and fandom. (23:39) They wrap up the pod by talking about the Mavs trading Kristap Porzingis and the Domantas Sabonis trade to the Kings. (39:06)

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Guest: Justin Verrier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

