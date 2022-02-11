 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Finding the Right Roles in Philly and Brooklyn, and Recapping the Trade Deadline

Plus, KOC still believes the Bucks are the safe pick to win it all

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC recap the slew of NBA trades made yesterday, beginning with the one trade everyone was waiting for: James Harden for Ben Simmons (02:00). KOC still believes the Bucks are the safe pick to win it all, but the 76ers’ potential with Harden can definitely carry them (10:00). Verno believes there is more pressure facing Harden in Philadelphia than Simmons in Brooklyn (20:00). They next look at the Celtics and debate their trade for Derrick White (32:33) before questioning the move the Mavs made in trading Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans (38:48). Lastly, they give their thoughts on the rest of the trades made yesterday (49:02).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

