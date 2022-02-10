Trade Deadline Spectacular!

Up top, Logan is joined by Rob Mahoney to talk about the trades that went down right before the deadline at noon PT, starting with the blockbuster trade sending James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets (1:15). Then they get into the trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards (amongst other moves the Wizards made) (24:00), what the Suns look like with Torrey Craig back on the roster (27:15), the Lakers staying put at the deadline (32:40), and whether Serge Ibaka can make a difference on the Bucks (34:50). Then Logan and Raja try to figure out what the plan is in the Sacramento Kings front office (36:40) and discuss the fallout from the CJ McCollum trade (52:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Rob Mahoney

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall



