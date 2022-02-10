 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Southampton Stun Spurs, Glorious Chaos at Villa Park, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer some questions on the best teams to watch this season, the chances for African qualifiers in this year’s World Cup, and which game would win this year’s Stadio Best Picture, so far

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images


The Premier League launched back into full action this week, so Musa and Ryan begin by heaping praise on Southampton, who were hugely impressive beating Spurs (07:12), discussing a thriller between Aston Villa and Leeds, with some love for Steven Gerrard (15:45), and chatting about the other midweek fixtures (30:54). Next up, they answer some questions on the best teams to watch this season (41:43), the chances for African qualifiers in this year’s World Cup (45:00), and which game would win this year’s Stadio Best Picture, so far (47:04).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

