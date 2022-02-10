 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Introducing ‘Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America’

Clare Malone goes behind the scenes of the 2000s celebrity obsession in The Ringer’s new narrative podcast

By Clare Malone
Bennifer. Britney. Brangelina. The celebrity gossip of the 2000s is legendary, but what was it that kept us reaching for copies of Us Weekly and People?

In this eight-part series, Clare Malone explores the behind-the-scenes of our celebrity obsession—from magazine newsrooms, to the paparazzi boom, to the rise of reality television—and tells the story of how tabloids helped shape our national psyche.

Just Like Us: The Tabloids That Changed America premieres on February 14.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

